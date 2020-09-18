Patrick Reed looking forward to comfortable pairing with Bryson DeChambeau

Getty Images

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau were already becoming frequent practice-round partners and have been paired together three times in the past two months. On Saturday, they’ll share their biggest stage yet: the final group of the 120th U.S. Open.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, held tough with a second-round 70 to take the halfway lead at Winged Foot at 4-under 136, one shot ahead of DeChambeau.

It figures to be a comfortable third-round pairing for both.

“They get along well,” said Josh Gregory, who is Reed’s performance coach and who coached DeChambeau while he was at SMU. “They’re both a little different. They do their own things and keep to themselves and have a tight-knit group around them. They both respect each other’s work ethic. It’ll be a really nice fit for both of them.”

Earlier this week Reed and DeChambeau played a U.S. Open practice round together, when their disparate games were on display. Reed told a story of how, on the dogleg-right eighth hole, he peeled a low fade around the trees. DeChambeau, meanwhile, took his drive upstairs, blasting it over the trees.

“He sends it to the moon,” Reed said. “I hit it underneath the trees. He hits it over the trees. The height he’s hitting the ball, I mean, it’s vertical.”

“It’s going to be good. I look forward to playing with him,” Reed added. “I always enjoy playing with Bryson.”

Golf Central

Third-round tee times, pairings for U.S. Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The cut has been made and 62 players will compete over the weekend at the 120th U.S. Open. Here's a look at third-round tee times.
Golf Central

JT fights through bad stretch, stays in contention

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas looked like he was going to fall out of contention at the U.S. Open, but he got his game together and finished two off the 36-hole lead.
Golf Central

TTPS: That's all, folks, from Winged Foot GC

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

For the second time in his career, Tiger Woods missed the cut in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot. He's a recap from Round 2.