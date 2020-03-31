PGA Tour aims for larger field sizes to make up for lost playing opportunities

The PGA Tour continues to plan for play, as it is currently sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic, with a focus on how the circuit hopes to make up for lost playing opportunities.

There have been 11 events either canceled or postponed this season because of the pandemic with next month’s Charles Schwab Challenge earmarked as the earliest play can restart.

To help alleviate those lost starts the Tour informed players in a recent memo a plan to expand fields when play begins.

“We are working around the clock to make adjustments to our future schedule,” the memo read. “To this end, please know that it is a priority of the Tour and the player advisory council to maximize additional playing opportunities this season.”

The fields for both the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial will be expanded from 120 players to 144 players and the Tour is considering expanding field sizes in other events. GolfChannel.com has been told by sources that the circuit also plans to play as many opposite-field tournaments as possible.

The Tour also informed players in the memo that the new pace-of-play policy, which was scheduled to begin at next month’s RBC Heritage, has now been pushed back to begin next season.