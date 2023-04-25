PGA Tour to combine Canada, Latin tours to create new pathway

As the PGA Tour continues to make sweeping changes at its top level, its developmental tour system also is receiving a revamp.

The Tour announced Tuesday that PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica will merge into one tour beginning in 2024. PGA Tour Americas will feature 16 events in its inaugural season, which will run from February to September. Tournaments will be contested in Latin America, Canada and the U.S., and 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards will be up for grabs throughout the season, including 10 to the top finishers in the season-long points race.

Here is everything you need to know:

SCHEDULE

The schedule will be separated into two swings.

For the inaugural season in 2024, the Latin America swing will begin in February and feature eight 144-player events that run through May. Then the tour heads to North America in June for eight 156-player events mainly in Canada, but also in U.S., before the season ends in September.

Competition dates and venues will be announced in September. Purses will be revealed closer to the start of the season.

ELIGIBILITY

The Latin fields for Year 1 will be comprised mostly of the top 60 in the final 2022-23 Latinoamerica and 2023 Canada points lists. Other exemption categories include additional players from 2023 PGA Tour Q-School, including medalists at first and second stages; the top points earner for the 2023 APGA season; PGA Tour U grads from 2023; Monday qualifiers; and sponsor exemptions.

The North America swing fields will be filled with the top 60 finishers from the Latin swing; the top 50 from PGA Tour Americas Q-School, which will be held after the Latin swing; the 2024 graduates of PGA Tour U; 10 current KFT members; Monday qualifiers; sponsor exemptions; top-10 finishers from last Latin event; and then additional Americas Q-School finishers.

CARDS

A total of 15 KFT cards are up for grabs for the top two in points after the Latin swing, the top three in points for just the North America swing and then the top 10 finishers in the season-long Americas points race.

The first two performance benefits are conditional KFT cards with players subject to the first reshuffle. The season-long reward is exempt status through the first two reshuffles.

It's worth noting that the conditional cards will be handed out at season's end to those players provided they don't finish inside the final top 10 in points.

Q-SCHOOL EXEMPTIONS

Any player who receives KFT status via the Americas tour will also get into final stage of PGA Tour Q-School.

Second-stage exemptions will be given to Nos. 3-10 in Latin swing points, Nos. 4-10 in North America swing points, and Nos. 11-25 in the season-long points race.

Every member of PGA Tour Americas gets into first stage at the end of the year.