PGA Tour partners with Hyperice recovery technology

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – There is no shortage of corporate partnerships on the PGA Tour, but Wednesday’s announcement that the circuit will team with recovery-technology firm Hyperice will resonate with players.

The multi-year agreement will make Hyperice the official recovery device of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, and it falls in line with the company’s recent partnership with Major League Baseball and its work with the NBA to create recovery stations at each Tour event for players.

Along with the company’s percussion and vibration technology in each of the Tour’s mobile performance centers Hyperice plans to create recovery stations for players at tournaments that will likely be adjacent to the practice range and putting green.

“Hyperice has long been a part of my daily routine, so I’m very excited to have easy access to their technology during play,” said Rickie Fowler, who was also named the company’s ambassador for golf.

Hyperice percussion devices are used for pre- and post-round recovery work but players will also have the ability to use devices for soft-tissue mobility work during their rounds.