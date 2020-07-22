PGA Tour Series China season canceled over COVID-19 concerns

PGA Tour Series China officials have canceled the 2020 season because of ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circuit was one of the first affected by coronavirus, with two qualifying events for international players canceled in early February. The season was initially postponed and shortened from 14 events to 10, but with ongoing travel restrictions into China the decision was made to cancel the 2020 season in its entirety. A similar decision was made earlier this year by the Mackenzie Tour, while PGA Tour Latinoamerica officials still hope to return to competition this fall.

"Like with the Mackenzie Tour, there was so much growing uncertainty in China with getting into the country and all the things associated with travel there," said PGA Tour Series China executive director Greg Carlson. "We looked at many different options and scheduling models that might have allowed us to even play an abbreviated schedule, and it turned out not to be feasible."

Players who earned status by their top-50 finish on the 2019 Order of Merit, as well as those who advanced from the lone qualifier held in January 2020 for mainland China residents, will retain their status for the 2021 season.