Players getting the full Oklahoma effect on Day 2 of the PGA Championship

There is no easing into the second round of the PGA Championship, for those players who wrapped up their opening rounds late on Thursday.

Winds are forecast to blow steadily from 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The winds are expected to die down in the afternoon, but still remain in the 12-18-mph range with 20-mph gusts. Thunderstorms, however, are anticipated after 5 p.m. local time. Hail and damaging winds could come through the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area as well, with a significant drop in temperature for the weekend. It will reach the low-90s on Friday and won't get higher than the mid-60s on Saturday.

In anticipation of the heavy Friday winds, PGA of America officials did not mow the greens.