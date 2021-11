Justin Thomas jumped on Twitter Sunday morning to praise Rory McIlroy for displaying his emotions following a final-round defeat in Dubai.

“I love this,” he began his tweet.

One minute later, his affections lay elsewhere.

Thomas wasn’t the only professional golfer to react to video of Tiger Woods’ two-second swing clip on Twitter. As Golf Twitter went into its typical Tiger frenzy, players showed that they, too, were pumped up over Woods’ “progress.”