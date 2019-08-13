There's no shortage of professional golfers who have played with Donald Trump since he was elected President of the United States, but in the past few weeks he has added a couple more names to the list.

On August 12th, he and John Daly shared a round at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., whereafter Daly posted on Instagram that it was “one of the greatest days” of his life.

“I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially with this man leading our country,” Daly wrote. “Thank you for a great day #potus #dad … You are the best!”

Trump also played with Pat Perez at Trump National on August 4. Perez’s wife, Ashley, posted a photo of the two on Instagram and said, “when @realdonaldtrump calls and asks if you want to play golf … You always say yes.”