Puerto Rico Open purse payout: Ryan Brehm earns a lot more than his Tour card

In one of the most clutch performances in recent memory, Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

In his final start on a Minor Medical Extension, Brehm had to win in order to keep his PGA Tour card. He that, easily.

Brehm closed in 5-under 67 to win his maiden Tour title by six shots. In fact, it was his first top-10 finish on Tour in his 68th career start. With all the pressure on his shoulders, Brehm didn't make a bogey in the final round.

Thanks to the win, Brehm earned a two-year exemption – as well as for remainder of the year. He also earned some much needed FedExCup points and prize money.

