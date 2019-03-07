For the past few years, Puma Golf has created limited-edition Arnold Palmer-themed gear around the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now, the company plans to take things to the next level.

Beginning in 2020, Puma will release the Arnold Palmer by Puma collaboration, a collection of premium and modern apparel, footwear and accessories that will be designed to honor Palmer's legacy.

“We are honored to align with the Arnold Palmer team and be entrusted to deliver a collection of gear that represents the heritage style, swagger and charisma that has become so synonymous with Mr. Palmer throughout his life and career,” said Dan Ladd, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Cobra Puma Golf. “Our product and design teams took a thoughtful, well-researched approach to this collection, digging into the archives, spending time with his family and even taking a sneak-peak into his closet, and we feel confident that the new collection will be the perfect representation of Puma golf style fused with Mr. Palmer’s heritage style.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a multi-year partnership between Puma and Arnold Palmer Enterprises. The two brands first collaborated in 2017 with the debut of Rickie Fowler's custom Arnold Palmer hi-tops. Those shoes were later auctioned off to benefit the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation. The effort has since expanded while continuing to raise money for Palmer's foundation.

More details will be available at a later date, though Puma expects the first collection to be released mid-2020.