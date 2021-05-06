Quail Hollow member Webb Simpson withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Webb Simpson was a last-minute scratch from the Wells Fargo Championship early Thursday with a “minor neck strain.”

Simpson, who was replaced in the field by Tim Wilkinson, is a member at Quail Hollow Club and said earlier this week his hometown stop is one of his favorite events of the year.

Wells Fargo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“I am super disappointed to have to withdraw,” he told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. “I have a minor neck strain which made it too difficult to swing this morning.”

Simpson also said he’s “optimistic” he will recover enough to be ready for the PGA Championship in two weeks at Kiawah Island.

In 11 starts at the Wells Fargo Championship, Simpson has five top-25 finishes including a tie for second place in 2015.

More articles like this

Webb Simpson
Golf Central

Webb not sold on PGL, despite $30M report

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After a report surfaced regarding huge financial offers from the Premier Golf League, Webb Simpson spoke his mind.

Webb Simpson
News & Opinion

Webb, Fitz lead; Koepka 1 back at WGC-Workday

BY Associated Press  — 

Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the WGC-Workday Championship.
Golf Central

Webb's distance answer: Better course designs

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Webb Simpson disagreed with the USGA and R&A on Tuesday that dialing back equipment was the solution to increasing distance.