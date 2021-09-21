Recent Ryder Cup results and future Ryder Cup sites

Getty Images

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Here's a look at some of the recent results in the matches:

2008: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky: U.S. won, 16 1/2 - 11 1/2

2010: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales: Europe won, 14 1/2 - 13 1/2

2012: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois: Europe won, 14 1/2 - 13 1/2

2014: Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland: Europe won, 16 1/2 - 11 1/2

2016: Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minnesota: U.S. won, 17-11

2018: Le Golf National, Paris, France: Europe won, 17 1/2 - 10 1/2

And here is a look at future sites:

2023: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

2025: Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

2027: The Golf Course at Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland

2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota

2031: TBD

2033: The Olympic Golf Club's Lake Course, San Francisco, California

More articles like this
Golf Central

Significance of numbers on Team Europe's bags

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Stitched on the golf bags of all 12 of Padraig Harrington’s players this week at Whistling Straits is a number.
Golf Central

Sergio's Ryder Cup legend began with Seve in '95

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

The Ryder Cup gets in your blood, the European players will tell you. For Sergio Garcia, that infusion first happened in 1995 at Oak Hill.
Golf Central

JT, Spieth could set new U.S. team standard

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

If Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth play all four sessions together, they would set a U.S. Ryder Cup record.