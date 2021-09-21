Recent Ryder Cup results and future Ryder Cup sites

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Here's a look at some of the recent results in the matches:
2008: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky: U.S. won, 16 1/2 - 11 1/2
2010: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales: Europe won, 14 1/2 - 13 1/2
2012: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois: Europe won, 14 1/2 - 13 1/2
2014: Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland: Europe won, 16 1/2 - 11 1/2
2016: Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minnesota: U.S. won, 17-11
2018: Le Golf National, Paris, France: Europe won, 17 1/2 - 10 1/2
And here is a look at future sites:
2023: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy
2025: Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York
2027: The Golf Course at Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland
2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota
2031: TBD
2033: The Olympic Golf Club's Lake Course, San Francisco, California