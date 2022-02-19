Report: Donald Trump’s golf course company in talks to host super league tournaments

Among the many questions swirling around the Saudi-backed super league is where the rival tour would play its events. Part of that question may have been answered Saturday by the Washington Post.

The Post reported that LIV Golf, the fund behind the super league that’s led by Greg Norman, has been in talks with representatives from former president Donald Trump’s golf course company to host super league tournaments.

The report cites two of Trump’s courses in Doral, Fla., and Bedminster, N.J., as possible landing spots for the super league and the Trump organization also has courses in Jupiter, Fla., Washington, D.C. and Westchester, N.Y., that could host events.

Requests for comment from LIV Golf and the Trump Organization by the Post were declined or not returned.

Doral was the long-time host of a PGA Tour event until Trump began his campaign for president in 2016 and the Tour moved the World Golf Championship to Mexico City. Last year the PGA of America pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump’s course in Bedminster following the Jan. 6 insurrection when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

No players have officially signed on to play the super league and LIV Golf hasn’t released any details, or even an official name, but the possibility of a rival tour has grown in recent weeks as rumors of high-profile defections, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, persist.

According to various sources, the super league would include 14 events with at least 10 of those tournaments played in the United States.