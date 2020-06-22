Report: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to be pushed back to 2021

A decision on the fate of the Ryder Cup was expected sometime this month, and another media outlet is reporting that the biennial matches are set to be postponed until 2021.

The Guardian said that an announcement is expected sometime next week.

A PGA of America spokesman told GolfChannel.com that the organization had no comment on the latest report.

A decision on whether to play the Ryder Cup, with or without fans, has been a significant topic of conversation over the past few months. Several players on both the U.S. and European side said they would prefer the matches be moved to 2021 if spectators weren’t going to be allowed on-site at Whistling Straits because of the threat of the coronavirus. The Guardian reported that the spectator build-out “is not believed to have meaningfully started” at the tournament site, and that travel restrictions into the U.S. remain a concern.

The Telegraph first reported in March that the matches would be pushed back a year, but European captain Padraig Harrington dismissed that report as “made-up stuff.”

The PGA announced Monday that the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, scheduled for Aug. 6-9, will be played without fans.

The Guardian said that the Ryder Cup would then remain in odd-numbered years following the expected postponement to 2021.