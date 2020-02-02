Report: Underage man arrested for stealing alcohol from WPMO

A 20-year-old man accused of stealing alcohol at the Waste Management Phoenix Open had to be rescued from a canal before being taken into custody, according to a report on AZCentral.com.

quinnjamieson
Scottsdale Police Department

Scottsdale police said Quinn Jamieson was stealing alcohol just before noon on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale. Jamieson was being chased on foot by workers of the event before he hopped over a barbed-wire fence and into a canal, Scottsdale police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster said. 

Hoster said Jamieson couldn’t get out of the canal on his own after trying for about 10 minutes, and that’s when the Scottsdale Fire Department stepped in. 

He was then taken into custody and faces possible charges of theft, disorderly conduct and other related charges. 

