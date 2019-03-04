Last year, Puma Golf and Rickie Fowler teamed up to raise more than $46,000 for the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation by auctioning off Arnold Palmer-branded gear, including a pair of hi-tops worn by Fowler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The tribute to "The King" will continue this year as Fowler will sport new Arnold Palmer-themed shoes and hats, and use a custom stand bag. The gear, some of it autographed by Fowler, will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to Palmer's foundation. Also, those who donate to the foundation will be entered to win a grand prize that includes a trip for two to stay and play at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Fowler's choice of footwear this week at Bay Hill will be the Arnold Palmer Ignite ProAdapt shoes. Puma released the regular version of the Ignite ProAdapt last week. The shoe features a Pro-Fit Insole, Adaptive Fit System and Atlantis Leather Upper, and was worn by Fowler during his victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Arnold Palmer version of the shoe has Palmer's signature umbrella logo in a repeating pattern on the heel and inside the shoe. A pink fitbed features a large umbrella logo on one shoe and the iconic Palmer quote, “I never felt like I didn’t have a chance to win,” on the other. Palmer's signature is included on the side of the shoe, just above a bright green Puma stripe.

The shoes retail for $250.

Fowler will also sport an Arnold Palmer Snapback Cap ($40) and his caddie, Joe Skovron, will carry a Cobra+Vessel Tour stand bag.