SAN DIEGO – Rickie Fowler finally put together some good golf at an event he's struggled at recently. But in the end, all anyone wanted to talk about was his shirt.

Fowler turned heads Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, sporting a button-down, Hawaiian-style shirt that he kept untucked while strolling the North Course at Torrey Pines. The fashion statement is similar to one he made last year at Kapalua, and it comes as part of Puma Golf’s “Play Loose” collection which, according to Fowler, is based around “somewhat of a SoCal, surf vibe.”

Fowler confirmed that he sought and received permission from PGA Tour officials to wear an untucked shirt in competition, and he backed up the choice with some solid golf en route to a second-round 66.

“I’ve always told the Tour and people around me, I’m never one that wants to break rules by any means. But I’m up for pushing the limits,” Fowler said. “Anything within reason, within being respectful of the game. And I feel like for the most part, people that go play a local muni, this is perfectly acceptable attire. I’m glad we went out and played well in it.”

Fowler doesn’t plan to make the untucked look a full-time aesthetic, noting that he doesn’t “want to overdo it.” But according to a Puma release, fans can expect Fowler to don more “Play Loose” attire when the Tour heads to Florida for next month’s Honda Classic.

As for this week, Fowler is just glad to be hanging around. Although he had success at Torrey Pines early in his career and is endorsed by the title sponsor, he had missed the cut in five of the past six years, including four in a row. But at 6 under, he’ll comfortably make a return this weekend to the South Course.

“It’s been a while, and I’ve been well aware of that. So it’s nice to get the monkey off the back,” he said. “For the most part I’ve spent the weekends just hanging out. Which hasn’t been bad, but I’d much rather have a tee time Saturday and Sunday.”