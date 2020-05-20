Rory McIlroy Answers Golfer Questions on Demand in New Series, 'Ask Rory,' Premiering Today Exclusively on GOLFPASS

World No. 1 professional golfer Rory McIlroy offers golfers a rare opportunity to get answers to their questions with customized tips in a new series Ask Rory , premiering today, exclusively on GOLFPASS.

While creating the show, GOLFPASS members were invited to send in their questions on video for a chance to have McIlroy respond by breaking down a customized solution. In each of nine episodes, he offers insights, strategies and tips from tee to green, helping members improve their skills and course management.

“I enjoyed interacting with GOLFPASS members and knowing that the tips I provided specifically addressed individual challenges on the golf course was very satisfying,” McIlroy said. “It is helpful to know what members want and sometimes the most effective way of teaching."

Hosted by GOLF Channel’s Brandel Chamblee, Ask Rory was produced on location at The Club at Admiral’s Cove in south Florida. Episode highlights from the season include one randomly chosen GOLFPASS member who was invited to join McIlroy on site for a personal lesson; and a certain “Ian Poulter” – aka Conor Moore – sends in a video question asking how McIlroy hits his driver so far.

