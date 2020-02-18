Rory McIlroy favored over Dustin Johnson at WGC-Mexico

The top two players from last year's WGC-Mexico Championship are topping the odds for this week's event - just not in the order you might expect.

Dustin Johnson has been a force at Club de Golf Chapultepec, winning twice in the three years since the event shifted from Doral. That includes last year, when he cruised to victory and finished five shots ahead of runner-up Rory McIlroy.

But this time it's the world No. 1 who is the betting favorite according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, who installed McIlroy at 6/1 followed by Johnson at 8/1.

Here's a look at some other notable odds this week in Mexico City, with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm also among the pre-tournament favorites:

6/1: Rory McIlroy

8/1: Dustin Johnson

10/1: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

20/1: Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

25/1: Tommy Fleetwood

30/1: Bryson DeChambeau

40/1: Collin Morikawa, Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

50/1: Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

60/1: Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

80/1: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong-Hun An, Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

But the first WGC event of the year is not the only tournament on the PGA Tour calendar this week. A full field will also head to the Isle of Enchantment for the Puerto Rico Open, where former U.S. Amateur champ Viktor Hovland headlines the field. Hovland, who remains in search of his first win as a pro, is listed as a 10/1 favorite, followed by 2018 Ryder Cup participant Alex Noren.

Here's a look at odds on some of the other favorites among the 120-man field in Puerto Rico:

10/1: Viktor Hovland

16/1: Alex Noren

25/1: Tom Lewis, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy, Scott Brown, Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley

30/1: Matthew NeSmith, Cameron Davis, Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler

40/1: Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander

50/1: Martin Laird, Peter Uihlein, Ben Martin, Xinjun Zhang, Zac Blair, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Grayson Murray, Kyle Stanley