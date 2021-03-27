With a Ryder Cup mentality, Scottie Scheffler knocks out a pair of Europe's best

AUSTIN, Texas – Scott Scheffler has watched enough U.S. Ryder Cup loses to know what he was up against Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He couldn’t wait.

“I was excited to play these guys today. I was very excited for the morning match,” Scheffler said of his quarterfinal bout against European Ryder Cup icon Ian Poulter. “I've watched Ian way too many times on TV just beat the crap out of us in the Ryder Cup.

“I just have memories of me and my dad sitting on the couch and watching this guy make putt after putt. It was nice to get one on him, at least for me.”

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Scoring | Group standings

Scheffler’s morning performance was Poulter-esque with the American playing the front nine in a bogey-free 3 under for a 2-up lead before pulling away with four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 10, to close out the Englishman, 5 and 4.

He was even better against world No. 3 Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player remaining in the field, in the quarterfinals with eight birdies through 17 holes for a 3-and-1 victory and spot in the Final Four.

“It doesn't matter who I'm playing, I'm treating each match the same. But I think sometimes you got to bring a little different attitude and I knew I had to bring my best stuff today, not really giving either of those guys much breathing room,” he said.

Scheffler hasn’t made a bogey since the 10th hole on Friday and he’s played his last 41 holes in 20 under par.