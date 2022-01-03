Sam Burns cracks OWGR top 10 in first update of new year

Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Sam Burns is a top 10 player in the world.

The 25-year-old LSU product displaced Louis Oosthuizen at No. 10 in the first Official World Golf Ranking update of the new year, moving up a spot.

Burns entered last year ranked No. 154 in the world before totaling nine top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including his first two career wins, at the Valspar Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship. He also capped 2021 with three straight top-10s.

With no tournaments taking place last week, there was minimal movement. Jon Rahm remained at No. 1, followed by Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau. Viktor Hovland did move to seventh, trading places with Justin Thomas, who dipped to eighth.

As for Tiger Woods, he continues to fall as he recovers from a serious right-leg injury. Woods dropped from No. 566 to No. 598, and he now sits between Fabian Gomez and Ryan McCormick.

