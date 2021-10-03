Sanderson Farms payout: What winner Sam Burns, others collected

Here is a look at the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Sanderson Farms winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Country Club of Jackson:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Sam Burns
|500
|1,260,000
|2
|Nick Watney
|245
|623,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|245
|623,000
|4
|Hayden Buckley
|109
|280,000
|4
|Andrew Landry
|109
|280,000
|4
|Trey Mullinax
|109
|280,000
|4
|Henrik Norlander
|109
|280,000
|8
|Si Woo Kim
|80
|204,750
|8
|Seth Reeves
|80
|204,750
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|80
|204,750
|11
|C.T. Pan
|65
|162,750
|11
|Cameron Tringale
|65
|162,750
|11
|Harold Varner III
|65
|162,750
|14
|Tyler Duncan
|55
|127,750
|14
|Roger Sloan
|55
|127,750
|14
|Will Zalatoris
|55
|127,750
|17
|Luke List
|43
|86,683
|17
|William McGirt
|43
|86,683
|17
|Brendan Steele
|43
|86,683
|17
|Corey Conners
|43
|86,683
|17
|Grant Hirschman
|0
|86,683
|17
|Nate Lashley
|43
|86,683
|17
|Denny McCarthy
|43
|86,683
|17
|Taylor Moore
|43
|86,683
|17
|Matthew Wolff
|43
|86,683
|26
|Nick Hardy
|33
|54,250
|26
|Stephan Jaeger
|33
|54,250
|26
|Aaron Wise
|33
|54,250
|29
|Russell Knox
|29
|49,000
|29
|Adam Long
|29
|49,000
|31
|Sungjae Im
|24
|42,788
|31
|Mito Pereira
|24
|42,788
|31
|Alex Smalley
|24
|42,788
|31
|Kevin Streelman
|24
|42,788
|35
|Mackenzie Hughes
|20
|35,613
|35
|Chris Kirk
|20
|35,613
|35
|Kyle Reifers
|0
|35,613
|35
|Davis Thompson
|0
|35,613
|39
|Paul Barjon
|15
|28,350
|39
|Dylan Frittelli
|15
|28,350
|39
|Emiliano Grillo
|15
|28,350
|39
|Charley Hoffman
|15
|28,350
|39
|Ryan Moore
|15
|28,350
|39
|Taylor Pendrith
|15
|28,350
|45
|Chesson Hadley
|10
|20,846
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|10
|20,846
|45
|Lee Hodges
|10
|20,846
|45
|Kurt Kitayama
|10
|20,846
|45
|Jimmy Walker
|10
|20,846
|45
|a-Eugenio Chacarra
|0
|0
|51
|Joel Dahmen
|7
|17,234
|51
|Peter Malnati
|7
|17,234
|51
|Andy Ogletree
|0
|17,234
|51
|Sam Ryder
|7
|17,234
|51
|Michael Thompson
|7
|17,234
|56
|Brice Garnett
|6
|16,380
|56
|Doc Redman
|6
|16,380
|58
|Joseph Bramlett
|5
|15,890
|58
|Doug Ghim
|5
|15,890
|58
|Lucas Glover
|5
|15,890
|58
|Brandon Hagy
|5
|15,890
|58
|Andrew Novak
|5
|15,890
|63
|John Huh
|4
|15,400
|63
|Chad Ramey
|4
|15,400
|65
|Sung Kang
|4
|15,120
|65
|Vincent Whaley
|4
|15,120
|67
|Austin Cook
|4
|14,910
|68
|J.J. Spaun
|3
|14,770