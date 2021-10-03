Sanderson Farms payout: What winner Sam Burns, others collected

Getty Images

Here is a look at the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Sanderson Farms winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Country Club of Jackson:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Sam Burns 500 1,260,000
2 Nick Watney 245 623,000
2 Cameron Young 245 623,000
4 Hayden Buckley 109 280,000
4 Andrew Landry 109 280,000
4 Trey Mullinax 109 280,000
4 Henrik Norlander 109 280,000
8 Si Woo Kim 80 204,750
8 Seth Reeves 80 204,750
8 Sahith Theegala 80 204,750
11 C.T. Pan 65 162,750
11 Cameron Tringale 65 162,750
11 Harold Varner III 65 162,750
14 Tyler Duncan 55 127,750
14 Roger Sloan 55 127,750
14 Will Zalatoris 55 127,750
17 Luke List 43 86,683
17 William McGirt 43 86,683
17 Brendan Steele 43 86,683
17 Corey Conners 43 86,683
17 Grant Hirschman 0 86,683
17 Nate Lashley 43 86,683
17 Denny McCarthy 43 86,683
17 Taylor Moore 43 86,683
17 Matthew Wolff 43 86,683
26 Nick Hardy 33 54,250
26 Stephan Jaeger 33 54,250
26 Aaron Wise 33 54,250
29 Russell Knox 29 49,000
29 Adam Long 29 49,000
31 Sungjae Im 24 42,788
31 Mito Pereira 24 42,788
31 Alex Smalley 24 42,788
31 Kevin Streelman 24 42,788
35 Mackenzie Hughes 20 35,613
35 Chris Kirk 20 35,613
35 Kyle Reifers 0 35,613
35 Davis Thompson 0 35,613
39 Paul Barjon 15 28,350
39 Dylan Frittelli 15 28,350
39 Emiliano Grillo 15 28,350
39 Charley Hoffman 15 28,350
39 Ryan Moore 15 28,350
39 Taylor Pendrith 15 28,350
45 Chesson Hadley 10 20,846
45 Adam Hadwin 10 20,846
45 Lee Hodges 10 20,846
45 Kurt Kitayama 10 20,846
45 Jimmy Walker 10 20,846
45 a-Eugenio Chacarra 0 0
51 Joel Dahmen 7 17,234
51 Peter Malnati 7 17,234
51 Andy Ogletree 0 17,234
51 Sam Ryder 7 17,234
51 Michael Thompson 7 17,234
56 Brice Garnett 6 16,380
56 Doc Redman 6 16,380
58 Joseph Bramlett 5 15,890
58 Doug Ghim 5 15,890
58 Lucas Glover 5 15,890
58 Brandon Hagy 5 15,890
58 Andrew Novak 5 15,890
63 John Huh 4 15,400
63 Chad Ramey 4 15,400
65 Sung Kang 4 15,120
65 Vincent Whaley 4 15,120
67 Austin Cook 4 14,910
68 J.J. Spaun 3 14,770

