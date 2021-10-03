Sanderson Farms payout: What winner Sam Burns, others collected

Here is a look at the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Sanderson Farms winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Country Club of Jackson:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Sam Burns 500 1,260,000 2 Nick Watney 245 623,000 2 Cameron Young 245 623,000 4 Hayden Buckley 109 280,000 4 Andrew Landry 109 280,000 4 Trey Mullinax 109 280,000 4 Henrik Norlander 109 280,000 8 Si Woo Kim 80 204,750 8 Seth Reeves 80 204,750 8 Sahith Theegala 80 204,750 11 C.T. Pan 65 162,750 11 Cameron Tringale 65 162,750 11 Harold Varner III 65 162,750 14 Tyler Duncan 55 127,750 14 Roger Sloan 55 127,750 14 Will Zalatoris 55 127,750 17 Luke List 43 86,683 17 William McGirt 43 86,683 17 Brendan Steele 43 86,683 17 Corey Conners 43 86,683 17 Grant Hirschman 0 86,683 17 Nate Lashley 43 86,683 17 Denny McCarthy 43 86,683 17 Taylor Moore 43 86,683 17 Matthew Wolff 43 86,683 26 Nick Hardy 33 54,250 26 Stephan Jaeger 33 54,250 26 Aaron Wise 33 54,250 29 Russell Knox 29 49,000 29 Adam Long 29 49,000 31 Sungjae Im 24 42,788 31 Mito Pereira 24 42,788 31 Alex Smalley 24 42,788 31 Kevin Streelman 24 42,788 35 Mackenzie Hughes 20 35,613 35 Chris Kirk 20 35,613 35 Kyle Reifers 0 35,613 35 Davis Thompson 0 35,613 39 Paul Barjon 15 28,350 39 Dylan Frittelli 15 28,350 39 Emiliano Grillo 15 28,350 39 Charley Hoffman 15 28,350 39 Ryan Moore 15 28,350 39 Taylor Pendrith 15 28,350 45 Chesson Hadley 10 20,846 45 Adam Hadwin 10 20,846 45 Lee Hodges 10 20,846 45 Kurt Kitayama 10 20,846 45 Jimmy Walker 10 20,846 45 a-Eugenio Chacarra 0 0 51 Joel Dahmen 7 17,234 51 Peter Malnati 7 17,234 51 Andy Ogletree 0 17,234 51 Sam Ryder 7 17,234 51 Michael Thompson 7 17,234 56 Brice Garnett 6 16,380 56 Doc Redman 6 16,380 58 Joseph Bramlett 5 15,890 58 Doug Ghim 5 15,890 58 Lucas Glover 5 15,890 58 Brandon Hagy 5 15,890 58 Andrew Novak 5 15,890 63 John Huh 4 15,400 63 Chad Ramey 4 15,400 65 Sung Kang 4 15,120 65 Vincent Whaley 4 15,120 67 Austin Cook 4 14,910 68 J.J. Spaun 3 14,770