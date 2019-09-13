In just his second round as a PGA Tour member, Scottie Scheffler proved that he’s adept at making mid-tournament adjustments.

Following an opening 65 at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on Thursday, Scheffler spent the afternoon working on his putting.

“I made a little bit more room in my setup. Felt like my chest was a little taller and help my arms fall a little bit more,” he said. “It was a pretty simple fix.”

That “fix” led to a dramatic turnaround on the greens that included converting 14-of-15 putts from 10 feet and in as well as an improvement in strokes gained: putting (3.42).

The rookie took a share of the lead with a second-round 62 that included four consecutive birdies to start his day and finished with a 13-under total.

“I just tried to keep hitting good shots and not over think it. It was nice to get off to a good start,” he said.