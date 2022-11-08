Scottie Scheffler heavy PointsBet favorite over Sam Burns for Houston Open

In the second-to-last official PGA Tour event of 2022, the Cadence Bank Houston Open possesses a solid field with a bevy of names who could win.

PointsBet has Scottie Scheffler as a heavy favorite at +550. Scheffler was the 54-hole leader at last year's Houston Open but finished runner-up. The world No. 2 is coming off a T-3 last week at Mayakoba, where he shot a final-round 62.

Following Scheffler on the betting slip is his good friend and Presidents Cup teammate, Sam Burns (+1200). After Burns is Tony Finau at +1400. Finau made his season debut at Mayakoba but missed the cut.

Aaron Wise is listed at +1600, slightly ahead of last week's winner, Russell Henley (+2200). Henley held the 18-hole lead last year in Houston and won the event in 2017.

Here are several more notable odds for the Houston Open:

Hideki Matsuyama, Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day: +2500

Maverick McNealy: +2600

Denny McCarthy: +3500

Joel Dahmen, Matthew NeSmith, Sahith Theegala: +4000

Taylor Pendrith: +4500

Alexander Noren, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Keith Mitchell, Si Woo Kim: +5000

Dean Burmester: +5500

Taylor Moore: +6000

Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Sebastian Munoz, Wyndham Clark: +6600

