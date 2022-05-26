Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed speak about Uvalde tragedy

Players were given maroon-colored ribbons to wear this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge to honor the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old shooter. The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago.

The GoFundMe page for the victims' families can be found here.

Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler were asked about the tragedy after Thursday’s first round. Here’s what they had to say:

Scottie Scheffler

“Yeah, anytime you see stuff like that, I can't imagine what those families are going through right now. It makes me sick to my stomach just to think about it. I can't imagine what the parents are going through. I read some stories on it last night, just the DNA testing to find out if your eight year old is going to survive or not. Our prayers go out to those families and the deceased. There's so much that happens past right now. There's so much scar tissue for those kids that survived. I just can't imagine what they're going through. All we can do is just pray for them.”

Patrick Reed

“Yeah, it's very tragic what happened down there, and all of our thoughts and prayers are out to all the victims and their families. It's one of those things that it definitely puts a perspective on what we do. We play a sport for a living. Whether we're traveling the world, playing in events, or whether you're at home with your family, you just have to enjoy life and cherish life, because at the end of the day you just never know when life can be taken from you. It's so sad, and to be honest with you, the ribbons don't even speak to how we all feel and how much support we have for them, because at the end of the day we have to stick together because the world is a dark place right now, and really there's no reason for anyone to go after each other.”