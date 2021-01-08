Scottie Scheffler recently broke a club he's used since 2011

Scottie Scheffler is making his first trip to Maui this week, but he is doing so without an old friend.

Scheffler is using a new 3-wood at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after he cracked his longtime Nike VR Pro Limited Edition model on the driving range last Saturday at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas.

“I had my wife pick up about 10 3-woods from the house that were all backups and she brought them to the range and we found something that could work for the week,” Scheffler said after shooting 7-under 66 Friday at Kapalua.

Scheffler, who plays a variety of brands throughout his bag, eventually settled on a Callaway 3-wood. It has big shoes to fill, though. Scheffler had used the Nike 3-wood, which came out in 2011, for the better part of seven years, putting it away only for a few years in college.

Until Thursday, he had played every professional round with the club. It helped him top the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2019, earn PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors last season and crack the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking late last year.

“The way that the club setup it was really square, it was really clean, not a lot of loft so I was able to flight it down pretty easily and it was softer than the new 3-woods and for me that's important,” Scheffler said. “And when I wanted to hit it far, I just teed it up a little higher, hit it higher on the face. I got to know the club really well and for me I knew exactly what I needed to do with it each time.”