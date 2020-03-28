Seinfeld co-creator starts GoFundMe page to help Riviera caddies

With one of the country’s most historic golf clubs shut down, one famous television personality and comedian is leading an effort to support the club’s caddies.

Larry David, co-creator of “Seinfeld” and creator/star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” teamed up with media exec Lloyd Braun to start a GoFundMe page to support the loopers at Los Angeles’ Riviera Country Club who are without income because California shelter-at-home laws, put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, prevent the club from operating.

With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help,” the page reads. “Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time.”

As of Saturday evening, more than $113,000 of the $150,000 goal had been raised. David, a Riviera member, donated $5,000 of that total, while Tom Brady is shown as contributing $2,000.