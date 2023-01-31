Shane Lowry splits with caddie Bo Martin after rocky start to 2023

Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie ahead of the year’s first major.

The Irish Independent first reported that Lowry and his caddie, Bo Martin, have split following last week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Ranked 22nd in the world, the Irishman is in the midst of a pedestrian stretch in which he hasn’t posted a top-10 finish since his victory at the BMW PGA Championship last September. He was the only player who failed to record a point at the recent Hero Cup, finished outside the top 25 in Abu Dbabi and then missed the cut last week in Dubai, triggering the end of his professional relationship with Martin.

The Irish Independent, citing unnamed sources, said that the pair had been considering the move for weeks because they had lost their “spark” and “chemistry.”

Martin, who has been on the bag since 2018, was seen as instrumental in helping Lowry capture the biggest title of his career, the '19 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The decision has left Lowry scrambling for a new caddie with a busy stretch upcoming, with five consecutive starts between the Phoenix Open and Players Championship, four of which are part of the Tour’s big-money, designated schedule.