The leader by two through 15 holes in his second round, Si Woo Kim doubled his advantage in one swing.

Kim jarred this 9-iron from 167 yards at TPC San Antonio's par-3 16th hole

What a line. 😳

What a shot. 🤯

What a statement. 👊

What a celebration. 🙌



Si Woo Kim makes an ACE at the par-3 16th.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/7YYC7n7PiX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2019

The hole-in-one pushed Kim to 6 under on the round and 12 under for the week.