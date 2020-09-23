Sponsored: Callaway Golf presents 'Slicers Anonymous' starring Kevin Nealon

Getty Images

The slice.

No golfer wants to admit they have one.

In fact, being a regular slicer means a life of denial.

It's always there - lurking at every tee box and around each fairway.

They tell themselves it isn’t real - it’s their hips, their hands, their shoes. They blame it on the guy they took advice from at the range. They tell people they play a cut. A big cut. 

Eventually, they even start to see holes differently and set up to the left.

It isn’t until they come to grips with the truth that they're ready to seek help.

In the case of Slicers Anonymous, help has sought them. Join us on a very special journey to the sunlight of the green and remember: “Your slice is not your swing.”

More articles like this
Grill Room

PGA Tour 2K21 review: Best of both worlds

BY Nick Menta  — 

PGA Tour 2K21 is the marriage of two features that had been previously kept separate. It's the deepest golf video game you’ve ever encountered.

Twitter
Grill Room

Woman aces Sheep Ranch's 16th ... with a putter

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A 36-year-old mother of two made her first hole-in-one on Sheep Ranch's par-3 16th hole ... with a putter.

Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm
Grill Room

Stenson now wants Rahm to sign HIS shirt

BY Grill Room Team  — 

When Jon Rahm was a kid, Henrik Stenson signed his shirt. Now that Rahm is world No. 1, Stenson would like him to return the favor.