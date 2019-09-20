Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis will likely miss the rest of this season recuperating from the injury that led to her withdrawal from the Solheim Cup last week.

Upon returning home to Houston, Lewis was more definitively diagnosed with a rib cage injury, according to her management team. The injury is expected to require up to eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

“Given the nature of my injury, I will likely not return until the start of next year,” Lewis said in a statement. “The time off will give me the chance to get healthy and stronger, and to spend time with my family.”

Lewis, 34, was named one of Juli Inkster’s two captain’s picks for the U.S. Solheim Cup, but she began feeling pain in her lower back at the Cambia Portland Classic, her last start before going to Scotland for the biennial international team event. She alerted Inkster before traveling overseas that her back might be an issue there. Three days before the competition began, Lewis withdrew, with alternate Ally McDonald taking her place on the roster.

Lewis stepped away from the LPGA late in the summer of 2018 to prepare for the birth of her first child, Chesnee, who was born last October. Lewis has been adjusting to life on tour as a new mom. She’s 52nd on the LPGA money list with three top-10 finishes this season.