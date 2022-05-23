Stanford again top-seeded women's team, but hoping history does not repeat

Stanford is once again the top seed entering match play in the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championship. But, it’s hoping that history doesn’t fully repeat itself.

A year ago at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Cardinal led the field through four days of stroke play, only to fall to Arizona in the quarterfinals of match play, 3-2.

Looking for redemption – and with a second straight individual champion on its side – Stanford finished stroke play this year at 9 over par. That was three shots better than second-seeded Oregon. No top seed has won the women's championship since match play was instituted in 2015. Stanford, however, won in '15 as a 4-seed.

The other teams to advance to the match-play portion of the championship were: Texas A&M (+14), UCLA (+17), Auburn (+23), Florida State (+27), San Jose State (+29) and Georgia (+30).

Rose Zhang won the individual title by three shots, closing in 75 to finish at 6 under par. She followed Rachel Heck, in ’21, as Stanford freshmen to claim that trophy.

Quarterfinal action will take place on Golf Channel, beginning at noon ET on Tuesday. The semifinals will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The finals will take place Wednesday, also at 5 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

(1) Stanford vs. (8) Georgia

(4) UCLA vs. (5) Auburn

(2) Oregon vs. (7) San Jose State

(3) Texas A&M vs. (6) Florida State