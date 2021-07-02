Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim withdraw from The Open to focus on Olympics

PGA Tour winners Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim have withdrawn from The Open Championship to focus on the Olympic Games, it was announced on Friday.

Im and Kim will both represent South Korea when the men's Olympics competition is contested in Tokyo, Japan, July 30-Aug. 2. South Korean athletes who win an Olympic medal are allowed to forgo a two-year military stint, which is mandatory for males between ages 18-28.

The Open will take place July 15-18 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and American Keegan Bradley will fill the spots in The Open field.