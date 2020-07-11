Suzann Pettersen to tell ‘unfiltered story’ in documentary

Suzann Pettersen promises to go a little deeper in telling the story of the ultimate walk off in women’s golf.

“I would like to tell my story, the unfiltered story,” she says.

That’s the aim of “Her Final Putt – Suzann Pettersen’s Story,” a documentary that will air on CBS and Golf Channel.

After holing a 7-foot putt to win the Solheim Cup for Europe, in the final stroke made in last year’s event, she stunned the golf world scooping up her infant son, Herman, in the celebratory aftermath, and announcing she was retiring. She was 38 at the time.

“I think this is the perfect closure,” she said. “It doesn’t get any better . . . Yeah, this is it. I’m completely done.”

The 30-minute documentary is scheduled to air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Monday at 11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. It will air on Golf Channel before a re-airing of the 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational’s final round. Pettersen is a brand ambassador for Dow.

Pettersen, whose 15 LPGA titles include two major championships, will also do a live LPGA Facebook Q&A at 3 p.m. Sunday.