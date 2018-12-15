Jim Furyk's dad, Mike, has always embraced his son's unique swing. Even before Jim, now 48, won 17 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 U.S. Open.

Few stories are as telling of that as this one.

Speaking to Golfweek on the eve of the PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando, Fla., Mike Furyk shared a story from Jim's college recruiting days. Here is the story in its entirety:

“There was a funny story. A college coach came in to recruit Jim and he watched him play in the high school state championships and (Jim) went out with his friends and (the coach) took Linda, my wife, and I to dinner and it was this nice steak restaurant. He said something about, ‘I can’t wait to get Jim down to our school so I can change that swing.’ I said, ‘Coach, that’s exactly what I wanted to hear.’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know it needs to be changed, too.’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t ever want it to be changed, but you eliminated yourself from the recruiting process and I just want to thank you for doing that and dinner as well. He won’t be coming your way.’”

Jim ended up committing to, signing with and playing for Arizona. The rest is history.