Third round pushed up with expected inclement weather at Travelers

Travelers Championship
Getty Images

Expected inclement weather will make for an early start Saturday at the Travelers Championship.

Tournament officials have bumped up third-round play at TPC River Highlands, where threesomes will go off split tees between 7-9 a.m. ET.

Travelers Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon outside Hartford, Connecticut.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson will go off in the final group with Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes, with Rory McIlory, Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele in the group ahead.

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from TPC River Highlands from 8:50 a.m. ET to 10:50 a.m. ET.

Newly 50, Mickelson leads Travelers by one

 BY Nick Menta  — 

In his 624th career start, now at age 50, Phil Mickelson takes the lead going into the weekend at the Travelers Championship.

Making his first start since turning 50 years old last week, Mickelson, who opened with rounds of 64-63, is hunting his 45th PGA Tour victory.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Cold, wet weekend forecast coming for Players

BY Randall Mell  — 

The weather is forecast to take a turn at The Players Championship over the weekend, threatening to add to the chill players feel stepping to the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course’s finishing holes.
Golf Central

Plenty of sunshine for final two rounds of PGA

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After a nasty storm suspended second-round play on Friday, the weekend looks clear at the PGA Championship.
Golf Central

Sunny, dry conditions for early Open rounds

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

An atypically dry Scottish summer is expected to continue this week at The Open, with a relatively positive forecast for Carnoustie.