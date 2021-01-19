Tiger Woods announces another back surgery, to miss Farmers and Genesis

Tiger Woods just had another back surgery.

Woods' team announced Tuesday via Twitter that the 15-time major champion has recently undergone another microdiscectomy, his fifth back procedure and first since a spinal fusion in April 2017, and will miss at least the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational.

The latest operation, deemed a "success" by doctors, was done to remove a pressurize disk fragment that was pinching a nerve. Woods last competed at the PNC Championship alongside son, Charlie, last month.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” Woods said in a statement.