Woods commits to Memorial Tournament ahead of U.S. Open

Getty Images

There will not be another extended break for Tiger Woods between major championship starts.

Woods committed to next week’s Memorial Tournament on Thursday morning ending speculation that he might not play between the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Following his Masters victory in April, Woods went four weeks without playing a PGA Tour event.

Woods has won the Memorial five times, the last victory coming in 2012, and next week will be his 17th start at Muirfield Village.

Following his emotional victory at Augusta National Woods said he “wasn't ready yet to start the grind of practicing and preparing” to play the Wells Fargo Championship, which would have been his next likely start.

 

 

