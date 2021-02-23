Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday morning near Los Angeles and transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery for "multiple leg injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said in a statement.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the one-car rollover crash occurred at 7:12 a.m. local time. Woods, the vehicle's only occupant, was taken by ambulance to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Lt. Michael White of the LASD told reporters that Woods' injuries are "non-life-threatening." Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. ET at Lomita Sheriff's Station, added that Woods is “lucky to be alive,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the initial LASD statement, the jaws of life were needed to extricate Woods from the vehicle, but LASD spokesman Captain James Powers later told Fox News that that part of the report was inaccurate. L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez confirmed Powers' update, telling the L.A. Times: “Because of the situation and the way that you found the vehicle, he wasn’t able to open the door and come out. We extricated him; we helped assist him out of the vehicle.”

NBC News added, per the L.A. County Fire Department, that Woods was able to stand as he was assisted out of his vehicle through the front windshield, which responders used an ax to remove the glass.

Images of the wreckage were shared on social media and showed a badly damaged SUV off the side of the road. Video shows tire tracks crossing over a curbed median near where the vehicle came to rest.

Woods, 45, was in Los Angeles for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, which his foundation runs. Woods, who is still recovering from a Dec. 23 back surgery, did not play in the tournament at Riviera, but he was on hand Sunday to join CBS' Jim Nantz in the booth and take part in the trophy presentation.

He then remained in the LA area, staying at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, to do a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/Golf TV at Rolling Hills Country Club, about two miles from the crash site. Woods joined a list of celebrities, including Dwayne Wade, Justin Timberlake, Mookie Betts, Jessica Alba and David Spade, on Monday at Rolling Hills.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."