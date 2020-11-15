AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods posted his worst score ever on a hole on the PGA Tour Sunday at the Masters with a septuple-bogey 10 on at the par-3 12th.

Woods’ tee shot from 155 yards landed short of the green and spun back into Rae’s Creek. Playing from the drop area, his third shot reached the green but also spun back into the water. Again playing from the drop area, his fifth shot flew the green and landed in the back bunker. From there, he chipped across the green and back into the water. He finally reached the green with his eighth shot and two-putted from 20 feet.

Woods’ previous highest score on a hole was in 1997, when he made a 9 on the par-3 third hole at the Memorial. He was 2 over par for the day before the 12th hole and walked off at 9 over for the round, 4 over for the tournament.

The 12th hole was pivotal in Woods' victory last year at Augusta National. He entered the hole trailing by two strokes. Leader Francesco Molinari – along with several other challengers – found the water at No. 12 and made double bogey. Woods made a safe par. Tied through 12 holes, Woods went on to claim his fifth green jacket.