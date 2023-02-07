Tiger Woods set to design golf course in Park City, Utah, with TGR Designs

Tiger Woods is headed to the mountains.

The 15-time major champion is set to design another golf course with his company, TGR Designs, at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah.

It will be the first TGR Design in the mountain west and will join courses such as Bluejack National (Houston), El Cardonal at Diamante (Cabo) and Payne’s Valley (Hollister, MO) in bearing Woods’ name.

The Marcella Club will ultimately feature two 18-hole courses, with the second course slated to be built after the TGR Design is completed.

Woods’ course is set to be more than 8,000 yards long, making it one of the longest courses in Utah.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Marcella Club to design and create a new championship golf course just outside Park City,” Woods said. “Utah is an incredible place, with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons – golfing, skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing – the list goes on and on. I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location; this new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living.”

Marcella Club plans to offer just 500 full golf memberships for the 36-hole facility, making it one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Utah.

The Marcella Club is a partnership between two communities, Marcella Mountain and Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge, in the Park City area.

Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge is anticipated to open for play by the 2025 season.

You can view a rendering of the course here.