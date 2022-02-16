Tim O'Neal, the APGA's elder statesmen, gets redemption win at TPC Harding Park

Tim O'Neal got redemption for his heartbreaking loss at Torrey Pines' Farmers Insurance Invitational — the APGA's first nationally televised event — on Jan 30.

It was then that O'Neal lipped out a 5-foot birdie putt on the event's final hole for a chance to force a playoff. But on Tuesday, he won the APGA's first event of the 2022 Lexus Cup season, shooting 9-under 135 at TPC Harding Park, the site of the 2020 PGA Championship, which Collin Morikawa won. O'Neal, who has played on the APGA Tour since its inception in 2010, compiled 15 birdies throughout the tournament, including two 25-foot putts.

The 49-year-old has made over 200 starts on mini-tours and has eight PGA Tour starts to his name, including the 2015 U.S. Open. And if he keeps up his strong play, O'Neal may be able to add some more starts to his resume via the PGA Tour Champions after he turns 50 on Aug. 3.

"In my mind, I still have a way to go," O’Neal said to PGATour.com following his win. "I'm just trying to get better every day so I can compete."

O’Neal missed out on the $30,000 winner's check at Torrey Pines, but will still make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour in May as the Farmers Insurance Invitational winner, Patrick Newcomb, gave O'Neal his exemption into the Simmons Bank Open, which he received with his victory.

And two weeks later, O'Neal was able to alleviate his loss at Torrey Pines even more by taking home the first-place prize of $7,500 from San Francisco and he'll aim to add to that total at the tour's next event on March 7-8 at TPC Louisiana.

"I was in a good spot confidence-wise coming in," O’Neal said. "At the end of the day, if I can make putts, I’m in good shape."