The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 during a pre-tournament screening for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Finau, who hadn’t played since the U.S. Open three weeks ago, has withdrawn from the event and will begin the mandatory quarantine period. He's the first Tour player to test positive since the U.S. Open.

In a tweet, Finau said that he is “feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits.”

Last year Finau finished ninth at the Shriners while leading the field in strokes gained: tee to green.

Finau had finished inside the top 15 in four of his past five starts, including a tie for eighth at the U.S. Open.