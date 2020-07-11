Tony Finau proves Bryson DeChambeau isn't alone in 200 club

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau isn't the only member of the PGA Tour's 200 club.

While guys like Cameron Champ and Matthew Wolff likely also have what it takes, Tony Finau proved it Saturday by posting a video that showed him reaching 206 mph ball speed with the driver.

"Inspired by Bryson DeChambeau to see how much I have left in the tank," Finau said.

Finau ranks 30th on Tour this season in driving distance at 305.9, while DeChambeau tops the list at 323 flat, but Finau has always been somewhat reserved with the driver in competition. His big lash Saturday yielded these other numbers: 383 carry, 12.6 degree launch angle, 0.6 degrees of pull (left) and 3,064 rpm of back spin.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, has been gripping and ripping it since he began his big transformation. Before the Tour's restart he posted a video of him reaching 203 mph ball speed. During the past month of competition, he has hit mid-190s in ball speed several times. (Champ cracked 198 last season in competition.)

More articles like this
Golf Central

Finau speaks out about 2014 police incident

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tony Finau took to Instagram after deciding he could no longer stay silent about "Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and systemic racism."
Golf Central

Playoff loss caps 'bitter' week for Finau at WMPO

BY Will Gray  — 

Finishing as a runner-up for the seventh time since his last (and only) PGA Tour win, Tony Finau says this lost caps off a 'bitter' week at the Waste Management.
Golf Central

For Kobe! Finau drains long birdie on No. 16

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Tony Finau drained a long birdie putt on the famous 16th hole while donning a vintage Kobe Bryant jersey and the crowd went wild.