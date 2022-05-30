Get ready for a battle royale at the NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships as the top eight teams in the country have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina finished the 72-hole, stroke-play portion tied at 14 over par. Vanderbilt earned the overall No. 1 seed entering match play thanks to having the lowest cumulative drop-score over the course of four days at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Oklahoma was second.

Vanderbilt is the No. 3-ranked men’s team, according to Golfstat.com. Oklahoma is No. 1 and UNC is No. 5.

They are joined in quarterfinals by Texas (+17), Oklahoma State (+21), Pepperdine (+26), Arizona State (+28) and Texas Tech (+33).

Team scores: NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships

Oklahoma had the top spot in hand, but a three-putt bogey at the last by redshirt senior Chris Gotterup dropped the Sooners into a three-way tie. It also kept Gotterup out of a playoff for the individual title, which was won by Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent.

Pepperdine is the defending national champion, while Arizona State is the host school. Here’s a look at the quarterfinal matches. Golf Channel will showcase live coverage, beginning at noon ET on Tuesday.