As Houston prepares for severe winter weather, one of the top men’s college events on the spring calendar is taking no chances.

Houston head coach Jonathan Dismuke announced Thursday that the All-American Intercollegiate, set to be played Sunday-Tuesday at Golf Club of Houston, has been postponed as the area prepares for an Arctic blast.

The storm is expected to bring temperatures in the teens along with sleet, freezing rain and potential snow beginning Sunday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been asking residents to stay off the roads starting Sunday evening and into Tuesday as the city prepares for the rare weather event, one that Houston hasn’t seen for some 30 years.

“We look forward to hosting the All-American Intercollegiate every year, and this was a difficult decision,” Dismuke said. “For the safety and best interests of all the student-athletes and coaches traveling to the Houston area this weekend, we elected to postpone. We encourage everyone to slow down and be safe on the roads.”

Dismuke said he’s trying to reschedule the event for next month, though it’s unknown how much of the original field will still be able to compete. The event was supposed to feature 18 programs, including Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M and Louisville.

The Sooners, one of the top teams in the country, now aren’t scheduled to begin this spring until mid-March at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio and are searching for a potential replacement for the All-American on their schedule. Texas, which sent many of its players out of Austin before the harsh weather arrived so that they could still practice, will now open their spring later this month at the Border Olympics, also hosted by Houston, in Laredo, Texas.