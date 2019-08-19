Justin Thomas ended Sunday atop the FedExCup standings and as a result begins Tour Championship week as the betting favorite.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the 2017 FedExCup champ is listed at 9/4, ahead of Patrick Cantlay (9/2) and Brooks Koepka (9/2).

Here are the full odds for the entire 30-player field at East Lake:

9/4: Justin Thomas

9/2: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka

8/1: Rory McIlroy

16/1: Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

25/1: Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

40/1: Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Justin Rose

60/1: Rickie Fowler

80/1: Gary Woodland, Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer

100/1: Tommy Fleetwood

125/1: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner

200/1: Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau

250/1: Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie

300/1: Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners