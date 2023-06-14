Tour EVP: 'It's full steam ahead' with business as commissioner deals with medical issue

LOS ANGELES – PGA Tour executive vice president Tyler Dennis said Wednesday that the Tour’s priorities remain unchanged even with commissioner Jay Monahan currently sidelined because of an undisclosed medical situation.

The Tour released a short statement Tuesday saying that Monahan, 53, will step aside from the day-to-day operations while recuperating from a medical issue. The Tour did not provide any additional details about Monahan’s condition. Dennis said Wednesday there was no further update on Monahan’s status.

Dennis, along with chief operating officer Ron Price, will fill Monahan’s duties in the interim.

It’s been a tumultuous period for Monahan and the Tour, which last week announced that it had entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia and the DP World Tour to create a new for-profit company that will oversee the Tour’s commercial interests. Monahan stressed that they have only reached a “framework” agreement with the Saudis’ Public Investment Fund, and that more details would need to be finalized over the coming weeks.

“We’re full steam ahead as a business,” Dennis said Wednesday while appearing on Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open”.

“All of our priorities remain unchanged. We had a big announcement last week and nothing is changing in that regard. We’re working very hard toward the definitive agreements. There’ll be a lot of news on that subject in the coming weeks and months.”

Dennis added that the Tour is also close to announcing the circuit’s 2024 schedule, which should be released in the next few weeks.

“It’s full steam ahead, day to day as a business,” Dennis said, “and we’re stronger than we’ve ever been and we’re focused on the future.”