Tour to players: No spouses, family members allowed at Farmers Insurance Open

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Toward the end of last summer the PGA Tour began allowing spouses and family members of players back at tournaments during competition days as part of the circuit’s graduated return following the shutdown in March.

Those policies, like every other part of life during the coronavirus era, continue to evolve, and players were informed by the Tour on Friday that spouses and other family members will not be allowed on-site at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open “due to the COVID-19 regulations in San Diego County.”

Players were also informed that there will be no workspace available for independent trainers or therapists and that, like this week at The American Express, there will be no indoor dinning for players at Torrey Pines.

California continues to struggle with the pandemic – the state reported 19,673 new cases on Thursday – and there is currently a stay-at-home order in San Diego County. Next month the Tour is scheduled to play events in Monterey and Los Angeles counties which are also under stay-at-home orders.

