Trump Doral to host LIV Golf's $50 million season finale

The season finale of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will have a familiar home.

Officials for the upstart circuit announced Monday that Trump National Doral Miami will serve as host for LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship, which will be held Oct. 27-30.

The final event of LIV’s eight-tournament series will feature a four-round, match-play knockout tournament featuring 12 teams competing for $50 million. The winners will share $16 million ($4 million apiece), with the second-place team splitting $10 million and the third-place finishers collecting $8 million.

The Blue Monster at Doral served as a longtime host of a PGA Tour event, but the Tour decided in 2016 to move the tournament – then a World Golf Championship event – away from the Trump-owned Miami resort and to Mexico City. Prior to that move, the Tour had hosted an event at Doral for 54 consecutive years.

Trump bought the resort in 2012, and one of his sons, Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was quoted Monday in the tournament press release.

Kicking off in June outside London with a yet-to-be-announced 48-man field, the rival circuit is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, which is part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.